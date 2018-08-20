Roquan Smith set to make preseason debut this week

AP

The Bears are set to be down one linebacker when they face the Chiefs on Saturday because Leonard Floyd had surgery on his fractured hand, but it looks like they’ll have another one making his preseason debut.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that first-round pick Roquan Smith is expected to play his first game for the team this weekend.

“We’re hoping that this is a great opportunity for him to get in there and move around,” Nagy said.

Smith reported to training camp last Monday after protracted negotiations over his rookie deal finally resulted in a signed agreement. That means he hasn’t had much practice time this summer, but Smith was with the team in the offseason program and should still be in line for a major role on defense during his rookie season.