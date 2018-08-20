Seahawks cut punter Jon Ryan

Getty Images

The writing was on the wall for Jon Ryan when the Seahawks drafted a punter this year, and now it’s official that Ryan is out in Seattle.

“It’s been an absolute honor and privilege to play in this great city of Seattle for the past 10 years,” Ryan wrote on Twitter. “I never wanted this day to come, but knew it would someday. Even though I’m leaving, I will always be a Seahawk. I have so many amazing memories over the past decade, from our Super Bowl 48 victory, to throwing a touchdown pass in the NFC Championship, to breaking the record of how many times a person could say ‘butthole’ in one radio interview — it’s been an amazing ride.”

The Seahawks have decided to move on to rookie punter Michael Dickson, a fifth-round draft pick from Texas. Dickson won the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in college football last year, and he has punted the ball very well in the preseason.

By cutting Ryan now rather than at the end of the preseason, the Seahawks have done Ryan a favor and given him some extra time to find a new team.