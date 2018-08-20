Sebastian Janikowski wins kicking job as Seahawks cut Jason Myers

Getty Images

Sebastian Janikowski has won the Seahawks’ kicking competition.

The Seahawks announced today that they have cut Jason Myers, leaving Janikowski as the only kicker on the roster.

Myers, who previously played two and a half years with the Jaguars, made both of his preseason field goals. But the Seahawks decided to go with the more experienced Janikowski.

The 40-year-old Janikowski had spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders until this offseason, when he signed a one-year deal with Seattle. After missing the entire 2017 season with a back injury, the Seahawks think he’s ready to return to form this year.

The Seahawks settled both of their kicking competitions today, having also released punter Jon Ryan and awarded the job to rookie Michael Dickson.