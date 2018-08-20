Texans activate Martinas Rankin from PUP list

Getty Images

The Texans will get third-round pick Martinas Rankin on the practice field for the first time in training camp.

Rankin opened up camp on the physically unable to perform list due to a foot injury he sustained at the team’s rookie minicamp. Rankin missed the rest of the offseason program after having surgery on his foot.

Rankin spent time at a variety of spots along the offensive line during his time at Mississippi State and closed out his career at left tackle.

Julie'n Davenport and Seantrel Henderson have been working as the starting tackles for the Texans during the preseason. Rankins’ injury may not leave him enough time to change that before the start of the season, but getting the green light to start practicing may open the door for a shift at some point in his rookie year.