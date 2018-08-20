Titans put Kalan Reed on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans have placed their third defensive back on injured reserve since the start of training camp.

Kalan Reed is the unlucky member of the secondary this time. The Titans announced the move on Monday after Reed suffered an undisclosed injury in practice last week.

Reed, a 2016 seventh-round pick, played 20 snaps at cornerback and 68 snaps on special teams over the last two seasons. Cornerback Tye Smith and safety Johnathan Cyprien are the other two members of the defensive backfield on injured reserve.

The Titans announced that they signed defensive back Joshua Kalu to fill Reed’s roster spot. Kalu originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May and cut him on August 12 while making a series of transactions.