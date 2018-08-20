Vikings add a pair of players

Getty Images

The Vikings began the process of restocking the roster after suffering a load of injuries in their last preseason game.

The team announced they signed a pair of players — fullback Kobe McCrary and guard Kareem Are.

McCrary is an undrafted rookie who went to minicamp with the Vikings on a tryout basis (which means he was geographically nearby).

Are was in training camp with the Raiders last season, after a three-year career at Florida State (where he played with his new-again teammate Dalvin Cook).

The Vikings released kicker Kai Forbath and dropped four injured players from the roster earlier today.