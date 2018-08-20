Vikings release Kai Forbath

Getty Images

The Vikings opened up several roster spots on Monday and brought an end to their kicking competition in the process.

The team announced that Kai Forbath has been released, which leaves fifth-round pick Daniel Carlson as the only kicker on the roster. Forbath joined the team in 2016 and made 47-of-53 field goals over 23 regular season outings, but missed a 41-yarder against the Jaguars on Saturday.

“That’s a kick I should make,” Forbath said, via the Pioneer Press. “It came off the foot good. It had good height and good distance. It just stayed down the hash. It happens.”

In addition to releasing Forbath, the Vikings also dropped four injured players from the roster. Sixth-round defensive end Ade Aruna is headed to injured reserve after being carted off against the Jaguars while tackle Cedric Lang, tight end Josiah Price and fullback Johnny Stanton have been waived with injury designations.