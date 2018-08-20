With Mackensie Alexander out, more work for Terence Newman

Getty Images

The Vikings won’t have cornerback Mackensie Alexander for a bit, due to a sprained ankle suffered Saturday against the Jaguars. In the interim, the ageless and timeless Terence Newman will get more work.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Monday that, in Alexander’s absence, Newman will get more work in the slot. But Zimmer also added that Alexander’s injury is expected to be short term in duration.

Rookie Mike Hughes also has been getting work in the slot, with Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes the top options on the outside.

Now in his 16th season, Newman turns 40 on September 4. Unrelated, when he saw me at training camp late last month he said, “Steven Spielberg. Steven Spielberg. I like your movies.”