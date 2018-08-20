Xavier Woods’ injury has Cowboys on hunt for safety help

Getty Images

The Cowboys are on the hunt for safety help with Xavier Woods‘ availability for the season opener in doubt because of a hamstring injury. But that doesn’t mean they are desperate for Earl Thomas.

“Nothing new is happening” as it pertains to the Cowboys’ interest in Thomas, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

The Cowboys discussed a deal for the Seahawks’ holdout free safety, but Seattle’s asking price was too high. Thomas played for Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard in Seattle. He would start at free safety for the Cowboys, which is where they had Woods penciled in.

The Cowboys will consider George Iloka, whom the Bengals released Sunday, but Dallas sees him as a strong safety, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Jeff Heath is a returning starter at strong safety, though the Cowboys are thin at both positions.

Heath has played through an ankle injury, and backup safety Kavon Frazier has a knee issue.