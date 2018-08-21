Aaron Rodgers: Packers won’t nickel and dime me, I won’t screw them

Getty Images

For months, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have discussed a new contract. For months, a deal has failed to materialize. But Rodgers doesn’t think that means the two sides are at odds.

Rodgers told Wilde and Tausch that he still believes he and the Packers can come to an agreement that will satisfy both sides.

“I don’t think they would want to nickel and dime me, and I’m not trying to screw them,” Rodgers said. “This is a partnership. That’s the only way this is going to work, and the best way things work in this situation is we’re in this together. If they make that financial commitment, that’s what they’re saying. And also there’s an expectation I’m going to play well, and that’s my side of the bargain.”

Rodgers is due just $20 million this year and $21 million next year, making him woefully underpaid in an environment where the Falcons just extended Matt Ryan at $30 million a year. He’s confident that he’ll continue giving the Packers high-level quarterback play. Now the question is whether the Packers are willing to top $30 million a year. Anything less, and Rodgers would be justified in feeling nickel-and-dimed.