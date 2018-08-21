Adrian Peterson: My doubters “don’t really know about football”

AP

There have been no shortage of people sharing the opinion that running back Adrian Peterson is past the point where he can be an effective NFL player in the wake of his signing a deal with Washington on Monday.

Peterson responded to those people on Tuesday. Peterson has played in just 13 games over the last two seasons and averaged just over 3.1 yards per carry while bouncing from the Vikings to the Saints to the Cardinals. Peterson said those who would call him done off those results are lacking football knowledge.

“It shows me people don’t really know about football,” Peterson said, via the Washington Post. “I feel like people that know the game of football know different situations a player might be in. So when people go back and say, ‘Oh, 2.4 yards per carry,’ there’s a lot that contributes to that as well. I just brush it off. And I continue to work because at the end of the day I control my output. So that’s why I continue to work hard. I knew an opportunity would present itself. And at the end of the day, God’s willing, stay healthy, the guys up front stay healthy as well, I know that I’ll be able to contribute in a big way in the run game.”

Peterson said he is “without a doubt” planning to be the starting running back for Washington this season and the team would like to start seeing him make his case for that job this Friday on Broncos.