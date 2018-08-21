After “little scare,” Zack Martin expects to be ready for Week One

AP

Cowboys center Travis Frederick is seeing more specialists about recurring stingers and the ongoing issue clouds his availability for the start of the regular season.

Things are looking much better for right guard Zack Martin. Martin hurt his knee during Saturday’s game and went for an MRI on Sunday that showed he avoided a significant injury. Martin confirmed that on Monday and said that “there was a little scare” when he first got hurt, but that he’s now feeling good about his chances of starting in Week One.

“That’s our plan,” Martin said, via the team’s website. “That’s what we’re trying to do. I think we can get there.”

Martin has started every game in his four-year career and it appears he’s on track for No. 65 in a row while the Cowboys figure out if Frederick or Joe Looney will be snapping the ball next to him.