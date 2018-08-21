Andrew Luck “very, very encouraged” after sloppy night

AP

Even though it wasn’t much of a night to look at from a statistical standpoint, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said he was “very, very encouraged” about where he was in his comeback after last night’s game against the Ravens.

In fact, one of the things he was happiest about was a thing most of the Colts organization was fearing.

Via Mike Wells of ESPN.com, Luck said he was “sort of happy” when Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs sacked him and pulled him down onto his surgically repaired right shoulder. He landed elbow-first, but popped up with no suggestion of pain and headed off the field.

“I told someone after the game, ‘I’m sort of happy to get sacked by Suggs, a legit sack,'” Luck said. “I landed on my right elbow sort of reminiscent of how I injured my shoulder a couple of years ago [in 2015 season]. I didn’t feel anything. Didn’t give it a second thought. That’s a big deal for me, being able to lose that thought bubble.”

Otherwise, his night was kind of a mess, as he was 6-of-13 for 50 yards and an interception, which led him to use the word “sloppy” a lot.

“We turned the ball over, [and] my experience tells me that protection at times was not great,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “We just didn’t find a rhythm for him. I felt maybe there were one or two throws that weren’t his best throws, but overall, it’s usually not as bad as you think or as good as you think. Still have a confidence in a direction we’re headed offensively.”

Luck will have another chance to polish himself up Saturday night against the 49ers, at which point the long, physical test of his rehab will truly begin.