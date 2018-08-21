Ben Roethlisberger ready to knock off the rust

AP

Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t need to play in the preseason, but the Steelers’ starting quarterback wants to play.

He likely will get snaps in Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Roethlisberger played 16 snaps in the dress rehearsal a year ago.

“I hope I don’t get hit but it’s always good to knock that rust off at some point,” Roethlisberger said.

The 15-year veteran, who did not have a concussion after taking a fall in practice last week, has had his best camp, Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner has said. Coach Mike Tomlin has called Roethlisberger’s camp performance “awesome.”

How does Roethlisberger feel about it?

“I think it felt great. My arm feels stronger than it ever has,” he said. “I think that’s always the key: After practice how many times do I put ice on my body? I think only one time in camp, so that’s a good sign.”