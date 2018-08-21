Bill Belichick: Helmet rule not a change for us, we’ve always taught heads-up

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 21, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

There’s been plenty of consternation about the NFL’s new rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t sweating it.

Belichick said on WEEI that as far as he’s concerned, there’s no reason for the Patriots to change the way they tackle, because Belichick has always told his players not to lower their heads when making contact.

It’s not a change for us, for our coaching staff,” Belichick said. “We’ve never taught tackling with the crown of your helmet, putting your head down, leaning your body forward in that type of position. I don’t think fundamentally that’s a good position to be in. It’s not effective. We’ve always tackled with our head up, eyes open, head back, so we can see what we hit. That’s the only way I’ve ever coached. If we do it that way, we’ll be within the rules.”

In an offseason when the new rule has been hotly debated, Belichick is not interested in joining that debate.

“It doesn’t matter whether I like the rule or don’t like the rule,” Belichick said. “My job is to understand the rule and coach it.”

At a time when coaches, players, media members and fans all have concerns about the new helmet rule, Belichick does not.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Bill Belichick: Helmet rule not a change for us, we’ve always taught heads-up

  3. just a pre-cursor for when they inevitably have the fewest calls against them….coincidentally i’ll bet their opponents have the most called in games againt them

  5. “It doesn’t matter whether I like the rule or don’t like the rule,” Belichick said. “My job is to understand the rule and coach it.”

    _____________________

    of all people in the NFL…

  7. So he’s the voice of reason now? The guy who secretly benched his best cornerback for the entire Super Bowl and refuses to explain why. Sorry but, he lost 80% credibility in my eyes. Tom Brady has made him a HOF coach.

  15. Meanwhile the Philthydelphia football team wants to remind you that they won a Snooper Bowl.

  17. The few games I saw the receivers and the running backs put there heads down…seems like they know they will get the PI call, especially New England. I’m sure every team is going to be taking advantage of the call. The one who suffers is the player…too many hits to the head.

  18. Carroll Prescott says:
    August 21, 2018 at 4:29 pm
    Meanwhile the Philthydelphia football team wants to remind you that they won a Snooper Bowl.

    _____________________

    and a hit to the head of Brandin Cooks, which certainly benefited the Eagles, will be a penalty this year

  19. Ignorant comment. As someone who played – and a physiologist – heads get lowered all the time. It is the natural human response to contact. The key is we learned not to spear. The new rule isn’t about spearing. It’s contrary to how we react, physiologically, to contact.

    I’m sure idiot Pats fans will say different but it’s a BS comment. Even the great god BB can’t affect human nature. Which is why the rule sucks.

    Now, will the NFL call it on the Patriots?

    They’d have to have an actual defense for that.

    Oh. And Eagles won.

  20. Another illustration that Belichick is playing chess while the rest of the league is playing marbles. He already anticipated where the league was headed and adjusted accordingly.

    -The GOAT coach
    -The GOAT GM

  21. sasattack says:
    August 21, 2018 at 4:24 pm
    We were taught in pee wees that spearing was a no no. The hit that injured Shazier is the textbook definition on how NOT to tackle.

    Agreed. And BB has nothing on a pee wee FB coach in that regard. Only in NE. But the fact is this rule is wrong.

  22. nfl coaches dont really teach the players any technique. that ends in college where head leading tackling is less common. historically its just scouts that go for the guys that exhibit the less common but more effective/dangerous tackling technique

  23. bullcharger says:
    August 21, 2018 at 4:25 pm
    This is why BB gets an advantage… while everyone else is complaining, he’s adapting and moving on.
    ————–

    Not really an accurate statement…according to Belicheck, he has nothing to change…so he’s not adapting to anything…

  24. All the whiners are going to argue with BB, too. Every decent coach I know preaches heads up, even in Pee Wee leagues. This rule is plain, clear and simple. Do NOT initiate contact with your helmet.

  25. Won’t matter. Goodell already has orders to bag some games via the refs this year.

    Two games, if not 4, will be these:

    1. Vs Houston
    2. A Jax
    3. @ Teen
    4 @ Pitt

    All potential playoff teams where Goodell will try to give one of those teams the tieeaker for homefield.

    If any or all of these games are close late OR NE has a big lead in any of them, watch for the phantom penalties to be called.

    I’ll bet anyone money on this.

    The most fundamentally sound sports team, arguably ever, will somehow lead the league in this penalty.

    LMAO

  26. edukator44 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 4:21 pm
    just a pre-cursor for when they inevitably have the fewest calls against them….coincidentally i’ll bet their opponents have the most called in games againt them

    ————–

    If his happens it will be because they’re doing it right and their opponents aren’t. Boom.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!