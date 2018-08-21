Bill Belichick: Helmet rule not a change for us, we’ve always taught heads-up

Getty Images

There’s been plenty of consternation about the NFL’s new rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t sweating it.

Belichick said on WEEI that as far as he’s concerned, there’s no reason for the Patriots to change the way they tackle, because Belichick has always told his players not to lower their heads when making contact.

“It’s not a change for us, for our coaching staff,” Belichick said. “We’ve never taught tackling with the crown of your helmet, putting your head down, leaning your body forward in that type of position. I don’t think fundamentally that’s a good position to be in. It’s not effective. We’ve always tackled with our head up, eyes open, head back, so we can see what we hit. That’s the only way I’ve ever coached. If we do it that way, we’ll be within the rules.”

In an offseason when the new rule has been hotly debated, Belichick is not interested in joining that debate.

“It doesn’t matter whether I like the rule or don’t like the rule,” Belichick said. “My job is to understand the rule and coach it.”

At a time when coaches, players, media members and fans all have concerns about the new helmet rule, Belichick does not.