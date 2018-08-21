Bills sign Jon Ryan

Getty Images

The Bills have a new punter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jon Ryan is signing a contract with the team. Word of Ryan’s plan to visit Buffalo surfaced shortly after Ryan was released by the Seahawks on Monday.

Ryan requested his release as the writing was on the wall about his future in Seattle after the team drafted Michael Dickson earlier this year.

Ryan will now compete with Colton Schmidt for the punting job with the Bills. Schmidt has held the job for the last four seasons while Ryan spent the last decade punting for the Seahawks. He also had two years with the Packers before moving to Seattle.