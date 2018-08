Getty Images

The Buccaneers continue to churn the bottom of the roster in the second half of the preseason, adding some tight end depth.

The team announced that tight end Colin Jeter had been waived-injured, and that he had been replaced on the roster by Matt Weiser.

Weiser was with the Chargers in 2016 as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, and was in camp with the Chargers last year as well.

Jeter was with the Colts in camp last year, and signed with the Bucs earlier this month.