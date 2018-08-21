Cards G.M. Steve Keim eligible to return today

Getty Images

We still don’t know if Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim will return to work today.

But we do know he’ll be eligible to.

According to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic, the team hasn’t provided any information about when he’d return from his five-week suspension, which stemmed from his guilty plea in an extreme DUI case.

Owner Michael Bidwill has previously said there was no guarantee the five-week mark would mark an automatic reinstatement. Bidwill suggested that Keim would have to meet other requirements, including mandatory counseling.

“Number one, it’s just going to bring some excitement with him being back,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said Monday. “And it’s going to be good to see him.”

Keim hasn’t been allowed to have any contact with the team, and while they made some roster moves, they’re approaching an important time to have him around the office. Between an extension for running back David Johnson and cuts coming up in two weeks, it’s obviously a busy time in personnel.