Clay Matthews hopes “big year” leads to longer stay in Green Bay

Getty Images

Longtime Packers linebacker Clay Matthews is entering his 10th season, and the final season of his current contract.

So while he’d like to think neither would disqualify him from a future with the Packers, he also has been around long either to know either could be a possibility.

“My agency and upstairs have had talks,” Matthews said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We’ll see where it goes. At the same time, I’ll just go out there and do my things and let the pieces fall where they may.

“I’ve been here going on 10 years, so I’d like to obviously add a few more to that. I’m not in control of that. All I can control is what I do on Sundays, and hopefully it’s a big year.”

The 32-year-old Matthews would probably be a priority for an extension in many places, but the Packers have this Rodgers fella they’re trying to do something with. There’s also the matter of finding the appropriate value for Matthews, who isn’t putting up sacks the way he used to but is doing more at the same time.

As the team has been hit by injuries in recent seasons, he’s had to play inside linebacker and he’s played it well, which helps cover the fact he hasn’t reached double figures in sacks since 2014.

“I’ve got a good mind in how I envision this season and my future,” Matthews said. “So we’ll see what that holds, if that means back here for a few more years or packing my bags.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot of good football ahead of me. Hopefully, that’s here for a few more years.”

In the past, the Packers have been willing to let veteran free agents walk too soon rather than hang onto them too long, but we’ll see if new General Manager Brian Gutekunst maintains that policy, as he’s taken a more aggressive approach to free agency since he took over for Ted Thompson.