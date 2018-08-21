Colts expect Malik Hooker to play Saturday

Getty Images

The Colts expect safety Malik Hooker to play in Saturday’s dress rehearsal preseason game against the 49ers, coach Frank Reich said Tuesday.

Hooker, the team’s first-round pick in 2017, has not played in 10 months since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a Week 7 game against the Jaguars.

“Right now, he had a good solid week last week, and so we’ll anticipate that he’ll be on a snap count, but it’s preseason, so he’ll be on a snap count, anyway,” Reich said in a conference call, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “But we would look to get him in there this week.”

Hooker began training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He returned to the active roster August 2.

Reich said he also expects offensive lineman Denzelle Good to play Saturday. Good injured his hamstring August 1.