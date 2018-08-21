Colts pegged as favorites to land Le’Veon Bell in 2019

AP

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard grew up a Steelers fan in Texas. He could be seven months away from luring a current Steeler to Indiana.

The folks at Bovada have pegged the Colts as the favorites to secure the services of running back Le'Veon Bell for the 2019 season.

For the Colts, it’s +375. The Jets are next at +400, along with the Steelers. (The number for a return to Pittsburgh should be much, much higher.)

The Browns have +500, followed by the Lions at +550, the Texans at +600, the Raiders at +1000, the Cardinals at +1200, and the Bills at +1500.

An intra-division move is intriguing; the Ravens should be on this list, too. Potential running back-needy teams also should be considered, like the Broncos and Packers.

A chance remains that Bell will be with another team by the start of the 2018 season. If the Steelers decide to go with James Conner, who’ll make less than $600,000 for the year over Bell and his salary in excess of $800,000 per week, the franchise tag could still be rescinded — and Bell could be a free agent before Week One.