D.J. Moore cited for going 113 mph on Charlotte highway

Getty Images

The Panthers want rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore put his speed to use on the field this fall, but they’d also like him to move a little slower when he’s behind the wheel of his car.

Moore was cited for going 113 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 77 in Charlotte on August 10. The Panthers had just returned home from a preseason game in Buffalo when an officer clocked Moore’s Mercedes flying down the highway.

That officer wrote “f— that car is moving” in his report of the stop, which resulted in charges of speeding and speeding in a work zone at over 80 mph. On Tuesday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Moore came to the team immediately to inform them of what happened.

“We chastised him, obviously … It’s an opportunity for him and other young guys to learn, ‘Hey, you have a responsibility to the community,'” Rivera said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

Moore has an October 2 court date on the matter.