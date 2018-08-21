D.J. Moore cited for going 113 mph on Charlotte highway

Posted by Josh Alper on August 21, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
The Panthers want rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore put his speed to use on the field this fall, but they’d also like him to move a little slower when he’s behind the wheel of his car.

Moore was cited for going 113 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 77 in Charlotte on August 10. The Panthers had just returned home from a preseason game in Buffalo when an officer clocked Moore’s Mercedes flying down the highway.

That officer wrote “f— that car is moving” in his report of the stop, which resulted in charges of speeding and speeding in a work zone at over 80 mph. On Tuesday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Moore came to the team immediately to inform them of what happened.

“We chastised him, obviously … It’s an opportunity for him and other young guys to learn, ‘Hey, you have a responsibility to the community,'” Rivera said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

Moore has an October 2 court date on the matter.

15 responses to “D.J. Moore cited for going 113 mph on Charlotte highway

  4. Imagine the mess he’d have made if he had hit another vehicle doing those speeds. I suggest he have the book thrown at him and the Mercedes he drove shredded in front of him.

  5. 113 on a highway, no traffic, good weather? NBD. In a work zone? WTF! Even in a car built to handle those speed (Mercedes are), hitting grooved road or are raised structure could cause an accident.

  8. It’s an “opportunity to learn”? No, it’s not. Anyone with a driver’s license knows not to speed through a work zone or drive at dangerous speeds. He’s an idiot and Rivera is a moron for making such a stupid comment.

  10. minnesotablizzard says:
    August 21, 2018 at 12:49 pm
    Why is this so common when you mix young testosterone filled athletes with instant millionaire paydays? Endangered everyone on the road going that ridiculously fast

    Not excusing what he did but..judgmental much? Jeez. Youth and a car is usually enough to produce this result.

  11. He’s lucky I am not the judge. He’d be spending the legal limit of time in the Graybar Hilton.

  12. Listen, I get it! You are now rich beyond your dreams, you are in the NFL, t’s the Holy Grail of the sports world and a total cash cow. You wanna drive fast? Do Ya? Well you ignorant troglodyte, go to Daytona FLorida and pay for the Race car experience. You get to go really really fast, and guess what?, No traffic to where just one tire blow out or a single oppsie turn of the wheel and you are killing innocent men, women or children at 113 mph. Lets take one of those fancy new helmets and teach this buffoon by smashing the helmet 14 times into Speed Racers Skull. Perhaps that may enlighten him to stop being a complete and total arse! Amen!

  13. Obviously this has nothing to do with DJ Moore but it IS rare for a N.Carolina tag to yield on the highways… heaven forbid… they all think they’re an Earnhardt. :P~~~

  14. Young guy with a fast car. I’ve done much worse. Trick is…I never got caught! There’s always a cop in the work zone!

  15. 90MPH is dangerous speeding.
    113 is how you kill people.
    No one is expecting your car to move that fast so they may change lanes or maneuver in a way that you crash into them. Or a car may try and get out of your way and become involved in an accident.

    From the NFLs point of view Why is this less bad than smoking pot? Smoking pot at home wont kill other people, driving 113MPH will.

    He needs a 1 game suspension.

