Donovan Smith, Justin Evans injured in Bucs practice

Tuesday’s Buccaneers practice took a turn for the worse when left tackle Donovan Smith went down after getting his legs rolled up during a drill.

Smith stayed down on the grass and needed help getting back to his feet after the play. He then left the field with members of the medical staff for further evaluation.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said after practice that the team is waiting to find out Smith’s condition. He added that the team is “hoping for the best,” which could have gone without saying given Smith’s importance to the team and the bad outcomes that often come when players get hurt in that manner.

Smith, who never missed a game in his first three seasons, wasn’t the only player to leave Tuesday’s practice after getting hurt. Safety Justin Evans, who started 11 games last year, was carted off during the session. It’s not clear what kind of injury Evans suffered.