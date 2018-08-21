Doug Marrone on Doug Pederson criticism: No problem with it

Getty Images

In his new book, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was critical of the lack of aggressiveness that the Jaguars showed while playing with a lead against the Patriots in last season’s AFC title game.

The man who made the decision to implement that game plan said on Tuesday that he has no problem with Pederson’s critique. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that losing games opens the door to being questioned and doesn’t sound ready to lose sleep over Pederson doing just that.

“Hey, Doug won a Super Bowl,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “Doug did a great job of coaching. I’m sure there’s a long line of people that have the same questions or feelings. It’s just what you’re going to do. I read a book in the offseason by Mark Manson, the New York one, No. 1 bestseller on the Times [New York Times‘ bestseller list], so those things happen and that’s it. But I respect the hell out of him and his team and he won a Super Bowl. We lost, and when you lose you question everything so I don’t have a problem with it.”

The name of the Mark Manson book that Marrone referenced is The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life and the coach’s response to Pederson suggests he’s gotten something out of the title at the very least. The two Dougs will have a chance to exchange any other thoughts when their teams square off in London on October 28.