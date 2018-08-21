Doug Marrone on Doug Pederson criticism: No problem with it

Posted by Josh Alper on August 21, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

In his new book, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was critical of the lack of aggressiveness that the Jaguars showed while playing with a lead against the Patriots in last season’s AFC title game.

The man who made the decision to implement that game plan said on Tuesday that he has no problem with Pederson’s critique. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that losing games opens the door to being questioned and doesn’t sound ready to lose sleep over Pederson doing just that.

“Hey, Doug won a Super Bowl,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “Doug did a great job of coaching. I’m sure there’s a long line of people that have the same questions or feelings. It’s just what you’re going to do. I read a book in the offseason by Mark Manson, the New York one, No. 1 bestseller on the Times [New York Times‘ bestseller list], so those things happen and that’s it. But I respect the hell out of him and his team and he won a Super Bowl. We lost, and when you lose you question everything so I don’t have a problem with it.”

The name of the Mark Manson book that Marrone referenced is The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life and the coach’s response to Pederson suggests he’s gotten something out of the title at the very least. The two Dougs will have a chance to exchange any other thoughts when their teams square off in London on October 28.

23 responses to “Doug Marrone on Doug Pederson criticism: No problem with it

  1. No offense to Marrone, but he’s just not a head coach in this league. Anyone could have told you that from his time in Buffalo. The tough guy act doesn’t get you far.

    I hope he enjoyed the peak season of his career.

  3. Think we will learn a lot out of both head coach’s ability to be successful, long term fixtures based on how their teams succeed as teams with targets on their back. I’m concerned with the eagles, the more thought I give it…Vaitai saying he wasn’t prepared for the patriots game was a bit worrisome due to the simple fact that he might not be the only guy in that lockerroom feeling that way. On the other hand, his preparedness or lackthereof could serve as a wake-up call

  4. I’m having a really difficult time who’s been the more aggravating narcissistics since the SB win, Philly fans , the players or the coaches .

  5. Can’t wait for the regular season to start so the Eagles can stop talking about the Patriots. Its starting to get really creepy. I don’t remember the Pats talking this much about the Eagles after wiping the floor with them in 2004….or the other 4 teams the Pats have beat in the SB. Act like you’ve been there before Philly, even though its widely known you have not.

  6. As a Jags fan, they got scared. Just own it. Marrone was happy with the lead at halftime and didn’t trust Blake which is why he took a knee with 55 seconds. Then in the 4th quarter they were playing against the clock and not the Patriots which is why they ran up the middle every single play, then pass on 3rd for incompletion and then punt. I had 10 people over my house watching the game and everyone yelling at the TV. Oh and just in case you forgot Myles Jack wasn’t down. If refs didn’t blow whistle, Jags are in SB.

  8. Way to take ownership. It’s quite obvious he did in fact read that book. Actually majority of you should read that book.

  9. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    August 21, 2018 at 2:45 pm
    Has Coach Pederson sent BB a gift yet for benching Malcolm Butler?

    Which we all know is the real reason the Eagles won.

    5 11 Rate This

    —————————–

    Why not just send a box of chocolates to Goodell for handing over 2 free TDs that were clearly not Tds (by rule, not opinion)?

    Or, is that level of cheating to help Philly worthy of more gifts to thank Goodell?

    Just curious.

  10. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    August 21, 2018 at 2:45 pm
    Has Coach Pederson sent BB a gift yet for benching Malcolm Butler?

    Which we all know is the real reason the Eagles won.

    6 21 Rate This

    Oh that’s right. Malcolm Butler was playing QB when Philly stripped the ball away on that final drive. Thanks for refreshing my memory.

  11. “tylawspick6 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 2:41 pm
    No offense to Marrone, but he’s just not a head coach in this league. Anyone could have told you that from his time in Buffalo. The tough guy act doesn’t get you far.

    I hope he enjoyed the peak season of his career.”

    Bills fans still salty about Marrone leaving and then beating them in the playoffs?

    I guess I’d be salty too if I was a fan of a team with one playoff win in the last 24 years.

  13. Marrone doesn’t have a killer instinct. If his team is ahead in the second half, he will try to run out the clock, even if that means running out the *entire* second half.

  14. shurmanblog says:
    August 21, 2018 at 2:51 pm
    I’m having a really difficult time who’s been the more aggravating narcissistics since the SB win, Philly fans , the players or the coaches .

    8 10 Rate This

    It isn’t your fault for them being like that. But it is your responsibility on how to react. Get over it.

  15. @TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:

    Has Coach Pederson sent BB a gift yet for benching Malcolm Butler? Which we all know is the real reason the Eagles won.
    =====================================================================================
    1) Has BB sent a gift to Miami for remaining in the NFL East?
    2) Malcolm Butler would have tackled Blount on his TD run?
    3) Malcolm Butler would have defended Clements on his TD reception?
    4) Malcolm Butler would have defended Zack Ertz on his TD reception?
    5) Malcolm Butler would have blocked Brandon Graham to prevent the strip sack?
    6) You don’t wear blinders because you are blind?

  16. shurmanblog says:
    August 21, 2018 at 2:51 pm
    I’m having a really difficult time who’s been the more aggravating narcissistics since the SB win, Philly fans , the players or the coaches .

    ————————————————————————————-
    That’s a really good question, but I think I’ll just lump all three into one huge pile of turds.

  18. “Act like you’ve been there before.”

    Uh, how about NO? Haven’t been before, not gonna pretend we have been, so now we’re savoring the hell out of it!

  19. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    August 21, 2018 at 2:45 pm
    Has Coach Pederson sent BB a gift yet for benching Malcolm Butler?

    Which we all know is the real reason the Eagles won.
    —————————————————-

    hahaha this is my favorite excuse–I mean argument as to why the Eagles won the SB. Because a CB didn’t play. One player. A CB.

  20. Marrone went into a turtle shell and it cost them the game. Bortles completed 13 of 15 passes in the first half for over 150 yards. They were up by 10 in the beginning of the 4th quarter. Maybe a lack of confidence in Bortles or whatever reason, he decided to go with 3 yards and a cloud of dust. They had em on the ropes and let it slip away. It was so obvious watching that game. You could see it coming.

  21. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    August 21, 2018 at 2:45 pm
    Has Coach Pederson sent BB a gift yet for benching Malcolm Butler?

    Which we all know is the real reason the Eagles won.

    8 33 Rate This
    ——————————————————
    I would like to to thank you for pointing out how dumb & over rated B.B. is. If it wasn’t for Butler he wouldn’t have won against Seattle, if it wasn’t for the refs, he wouldn’t have bet Oakland to get the first, if it wasn’t for Cheating he wouldn’t have barely beat Carolina or the Eagles by a combined 6 points. If it wasn’t for Atlanta folding he would have nothing.
    Thank you for bringing up NE incompetence.
    Fly Eagles Fly!
    We need people like you!
    Imagine Belichick trying to win with a Back up QB.
    Without Brady that game would be unwatchable after the first quarter.
    God Bless Pederson

  22. I hate the Eagles, but I wish Jason Garrett (in all of his infinite wisdom) would learn from Pederson’s success. He has been aggressive, creative, and constantly adapting to the situation and players. These traits are also hallmarks of Belichick’s teams. What more proof is needed to see that being so conservative and a philosophy zealot is not helping the team? Sometimes you need to get over yourself and just do what’s right, and not try to force everything to fit inside your predetermined thoughts on the game.

  23. J V says:
    August 21, 2018 at 3:08 pm
    “tylawspick6 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 2:41 pm
    No offense to Marrone, but he’s just not a head coach in this league. Anyone could have told you that from his time in Buffalo. The tough guy act doesn’t get you far.

    I hope he enjoyed the peak season of his career.”

    Bills fans still salty about Marrone leaving and then beating them in the playoffs?

    I guess I’d be salty too if I was a fan of a team with one playoff win in the last 24 years.

    ————–

    Umm, I am not salty nor a Buffalo fan.

