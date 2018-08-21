Ereck Flowers doesn’t care what Ben McAdoo has to say now

Getty Images

Giants tackle Ereck Flowers heard the criticism from former coach Ben McAdoo. It just surprised him that he never heard it while McAdoo was actually his coach.

When McAdoo delivered his preseason comments (which drew more attention than anything he said when he was coaching), Flowers was a target, as his old coach said he couldn’t “bend,” and would be no better at right tackle than he was on the left.

“Anything he had to say to me, he could have said it when he was here with me,” Flowers said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. “Anything that he has to say now, I really don’t care about. I’m here right now, going into the season just focused on what’s ahead of us.”

The Giants made their feelings known when they signed Nate Solder to a four-year, $62 million deal to play left tackle. Flowers stayed away from some offseason work, but showed up for camp and embraced the switch to right tackle.

“When you move over you kind of have to switch everything,” Flowers said. “Your muscle memory, a lot of different things. It’s going pretty well though I have gotten a lot better at it since I first started.”

The Giants can only hope it goes more smoothly, as their plan this season was built around insulating quarterback Eli Manning with new protection and new weapons.