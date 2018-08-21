Falcons “likely” to keep Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman out entire preseason

Getty Images

The Falcons aren’t taking any chances with two of their top offensive stars.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman wouldn’t play in the third preseason game Saturday, and “likely” would skip the entire preseason.

That’s understandable from the standpoint of not risking their health in meaningless games, but there’s also the risk of being rusty come the start of the regular season.

Quinn also said that guard Ben Garland wouldn’t play this week because of a “strain,” the only one of the three with a medical excuse. He offered no update on kicker Matt Bryant and linebacker Deion Jones, perhaps waiting to make them game-time decisions.