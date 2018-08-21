Falcons “likely” to keep Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman out entire preseason

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 21, 2018
The Falcons aren’t taking any chances with two of their top offensive stars.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman wouldn’t play in the third preseason game Saturday, and “likely” would skip the entire preseason.

That’s understandable from the standpoint of not risking their health in meaningless games, but there’s also the risk of being rusty come the start of the regular season.

Quinn also said that guard Ben Garland wouldn’t play this week because of a “strain,” the only one of the three with a medical excuse. He offered no update on kicker Matt Bryant and linebacker Deion Jones, perhaps waiting to make them game-time decisions.

4 responses to "Falcons "likely" to keep Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman out entire preseason

  1. Pre-Season! Why? It no longer makes any sense except for extra cash to the teams!. We see that players are constantly getting hurt, getting season ending injuries or sometimes even worse! There is NO need for Pre-Season games, how many teams have already lost players this season? End it and start the regular season early. Players are becoming instant millionaires for entertainment purposes and teams have all summer to get their players ready for the season. End it!

  2. This is an example of scared coaching. Devante needs practice time. He’s never been a reliable blocker..Never. It was a missed block that played a key element in their SB collapse. Further proof…go look at their Hard Knocks season when coach Keith Armstrong went off on him as he whiffed on a block leading to a blocked punt. If not that he’s also a fumbler….his game is not that solid that he can skip practice.

    Julio is fragile so I can better understand but he’s been dropping balls and only caught 3 tds last year. He could use some live reps too. This team will underachieve as usual. The media will hype them up though.

  4. Every year we see guys that skip pre-season come out and have serious injuries, and the lament is always the same….he wasn’t in “football shape” when things got real. Hopefully that doesn’t happen, but it’s not uncommon.

