Former Cowboys defensive end George Andrie dies at 78

Former Cowboys defensive end George Andrie died of congestive heart failure Tuesday morning at his home in Woodway, Texas, Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reports. He was 78.

Andrie, a sixth-round pick in 1962, played on the Cowboys’ original Doomsday Defense opposite Hall of Famer Bob Lilly.

His most memorable play came in the Ice Bowl against the Packers in 1967 when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 7 yards for a touchdown for the Cowboys’ first score.

Andrie made the Pro Bowl five times, All-Pro once and won a Super Bowl VI ring with the Cowboys.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, seven children, 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.