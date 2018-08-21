Hue Jackson: Josh Gordon will practice “very soon”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 21, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are about to get a major boost to their offense.

Receiver Josh Gordon, who rejoined the team three days ago, will return to practice “very soon.”

That’s the word from coach Hue Jackson, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The league office clearly has a hand in the final approval for Gordon to practice and to play. By all appearances, the league has been cooperating with Gordon, and not looking for ways to keep him out of the league.

A second-round pick in the 2012 supplemental draft, Gordon had 1,646 receiving yards in 2013 — more than Terrell Owens or Randy Moss ever had in any season of their Hall of Fame careers. Gordon accomplished the feat in only 14 games.

In the four seasons since then, Gordon has played in only 10 total games.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Hue Jackson: Josh Gordon will practice “very soon”

  2. This is just a sad story. All the talent in the world but he just can’t stay on the field. Not injuries keeping him from playing mind you rather he is an imbecile when it comes to following the rules.

    Good rule or bad rule I don’t really care but it is a rule and most everyone else in the league can follow it why can’t Josh?

  4. “The league office clearly has a hand in the final approval for Gordon to practice and to play. By all appearances, the league has been cooperating with Gordon, and not looking for ways to keep him out of the league.”

    Really? Sound’s like he’s getting special treatment to me. Would they be this cooperative with a guy on a roster bubble somewhere? What good is it to have rules in place if you are only willing to enforce them some of the time?

  5. Gordon clearly is dealing with mental hurdles. I fully support and am rooting for him even as a Steelers fan. The problem with this team isnt the roster, it is the coaching staff on up to ownership that will keep this team from succeeding.

  6. Has anyone explained or asked why he left camp they way he did? Seems like the coach is desperate if he is willing to throw someone like this back into the mix so quickly. If it works, Cleveland may not have any veterans report until the last week of training camp next year.

  7. How about everyone embrace his resilience to try and overcome his addiction. Most guys don’t get to this point of almost playing again that have had this self destructive trait. It’s not as simple as saying he’s stupid. His wires aren’t the same, and I root for him to get things somewhat straightened out to stay on the field.

  8. I’m sure Josh will be fine once the Browns bring in Dez Bryant as his mentor and life coach…..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!