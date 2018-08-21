Hue Jackson: Josh Gordon will practice “very soon”

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are about to get a major boost to their offense.

Receiver Josh Gordon, who rejoined the team three days ago, will return to practice “very soon.”

That’s the word from coach Hue Jackson, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The league office clearly has a hand in the final approval for Gordon to practice and to play. By all appearances, the league has been cooperating with Gordon, and not looking for ways to keep him out of the league.

A second-round pick in the 2012 supplemental draft, Gordon had 1,646 receiving yards in 2013 — more than Terrell Owens or Randy Moss ever had in any season of their Hall of Fame careers. Gordon accomplished the feat in only 14 games.

In the four seasons since then, Gordon has played in only 10 total games.