Jaguars sign linebacker Nick DeLuca

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed rookie linebacker Nick Deluca, the team announced Tuesday. The team placed defensive back Don Carey on the team’s injured reserve list.

DeLuca signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State University. He spent part of the offseason in Tennessee before the Titans cut him.

He was a two-time Butkus Award nominee for the nation’s top linebacker in NCAA Division I FCS. DeLuca was named a first-team All-American as a redshirt senior in 2017.

DeLuca won five Missouri Valley Football Conference championships and four NCAA Division I FCS national titles as the Bison went 69-6 over his five years in the program. He started 36 of 59 career games.

The Jaguars currently have 89 players on their active roster.