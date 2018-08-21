Jalen Ramsey and Dante Fowler back from Jaguars suspensions, not talking

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Folwer returned to practice Monday after their one-week suspensions, though neither of them talked to reporters and won’t until after their next game on Saturday.

In the case of Ramsey that’s a shame, since he blew up the NFL’s hot take-industrial complex last week with his scathing assessments of a few quarterbacks.

But for his teammates, it was nothing new to hear such talk, as they’ve grown accustomed to it in his time there.

“I love how authentic he is,” defensive end Calais Campbell said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “He does not beat around the bush at all. Some of those guys might try to play their best games against us, but that is how it is supposed to be anyways. It is just one of those things where he has opinions. He likes voicing them and it makes him a special guy.”

Likewise, defensive tackle Malik Jackson said Ramsey has validated any statements by being an All-Pro level player.

“If you can back it up, you can say whatever you want,” Jackson said. “At the end of day, he’s a top-rated player. So if you he wants to go out there and talk about somebody or talk to somebody or talk about every quarterback in the league then go ahead. I think he has the skills to back it up. So I don’t care.”

The Jaguars probably care about how he proceeds. Ramsey got his week off for blasting the local media, after they showed video of Fowler fighting with teammates Yannick Ngakoue (which earned him a week off).

Coug Doug Marrone said “they’re back and we’re ready to go” but otherwise didn’t say much of interest. That’s not unusual, and makes him unlike his star cornerback.