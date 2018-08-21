Jay Gruden would like to play Adrian Peterson Friday

AP

Adrian Peterson took part in his first practice since signing with Washington on Tuesday and head coach Jay Gruden said after the session that the veteran running back is in “fantastic physical shape.”

Gruden said that the team was able to pick that up during his Monday workout because Peterson “wasn’t even breathing heavy” when the workout came to an end. Gruden said that Peterson did a “great job” in Tuesday’s workout and described the running back that people remember from his best days with the Vikings.

“Looks explosive. Big, strong and fast,” Gruden said at his press conference.

Gruden said that he would like to give Peterson some work during Friday’s game against the Broncos “if we get him up to speed” and predicted that Peterson’s experience would help him do exactly that.

As for Peterson getting work in the regular season, Gruden said “we’ll see what happens” and said that also extends to how other backs like Samaje Perine, Rob Kelley and Byron Marshall do in the coming days and weeks.