Jerry Jones: Travis Frederick got good news about neck on Monday

Cowboys center Travis Frederick‘s been dealing with recurring stingers this summer and he went to see a specialist while the team was in California to see what was wrong with his neck.

Frederick was reportedly told to rest in order to let inflammation go down, but he went for another opinion in Dallas on Monday with coach Jason Garrett saying that Frederick might move onto a third as the week unfolds. That might not be necessary if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ update on the center is correct.

“He had a good day yesterday,” Jones said during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “[The results] were positive for the future.”

Joe Looney has been filling in for Frederick, but Jones added that he expects Frederick to be ready for Week One. Jones said the same is true of right guard Zack Martin, who suffered a knee injury last Saturday.