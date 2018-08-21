Jets claim Jason Myers off waivers

AP

The Jets have added a third player to their kicking competition.

Jason Myers will join Taylor Bertolet and Cairo Santos on the roster after the team claimed him off of waivers Tuesday. Myers had been with the Seahawks, but lost out on a bid for a job in Seattle to Sebastian Janikowski.

Myers made 64-of-79 field goals and 76-of-88 extra points over 38 games with the Jaguars the last three seasons. He also had the highest touchback rate of kickers with at least 100 kickoffs over that span.

Bertolet has done all the kicking for the Jets in their first two preseason games as Santos has been sidelined with a groin injury. Bertolet has no regular season experience, which may make the other two options more appealing to the Jets when it comes time to make a call.

Wide receiver Jacob Trinnaman was waived to make space for Myers on the roster.