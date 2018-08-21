Jordy Nelson: It will be fun to see Packers this week

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson will be seeing some old friends this week.

The Packers will be in Oakland to take on the Raiders on Friday night and that means Nelson will be reunited with former teammates and others that he got to know well during his 10 years in Green Bay. Nelson said seeing the team that released him in March “won’t be a problem” emotionally.

“It’ll be fun to see those guys, not only the players but the trainers, equipment staff, weight staff, all those guys I was with for 10 years,” Nelson said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Those are the guys you miss that you see day-to-day, that you don’t get to talk to as much as you’re used to. It’ll be fun to see them. It’s kind of enjoyable as a preseason game, so we can have some fun and get in and get out.”

Nelson might have a different emotional take in a regular season game or if the game was taking place at Lambeau Field, but August in Oakland would seem to be as low key a way to renew acquaintances as you’re going to get.