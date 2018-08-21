Junior Galette visiting Seahawks

Getty Images

Junior Galette is making the rounds in the NFC West.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Galette will visit with the Seahawks on Tuesday. He visited with the Rams on Monday.

Galette talked to some teams in March and April, but said in May that he wasn’t sure if he would play football in 2018 or not. These developments suggest that Galette is aiming to continue his career, which was interrupted by a pair of Achilles tendon tears in 2015 and 2016 before he returned to action with Washington last season.

The Seahawks recently signed linebacker Erik Walden and released defensive end Marcus Smith, so adding Galette would be another tweak to their front seven in an offseason of significant changes to the Seahawks defense.