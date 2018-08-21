Lamar Jackson on his first three preseason games: “I don’t feel like I’ve performed at a high level yet”

Getty Images

After his first three exhibition games as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson is still trying to find his peak performance.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Jackson hasn’t felt like his performances have been up to par.

“I don’t feel like I’ve performed at a high level yet,” Jackson said.

Jackson has completed just 18 of 43 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns in an interception in Baltimore’s three preseason games. He tossed incompletions on his first four throws of Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson attributed the slow start to letting his arm get cold while Joe Flacco led off the game.

Missing the first four meant Jackson completed 7 of his final 11 attempts of the evening, throwing for 49 yards with a touchdown to Chris Moore on a roll out to the right.

“That’s the great thing about Lamar. He’s confident. He’s going to keep competing,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He’s always going to believe that he can make the play to turn the game. He did a great job of doing that.”

Unlike Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen or Josh Allen, Jackson is not in a position of being potentially pushed into a starting role right out of the game. He will have time to get acclimated to the pro game before the Ravens have to call upon him as a starter. Jackson will still have two more preseason games to perform the level he wants to play at before the real games get under way in three weeks.