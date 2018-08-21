NFL suspends Steelers’ Eli Rogers for Week One

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers has been suspended for the first game of the season.

The NFL announced today that Rogers was suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. There was no word on the nature of the violation.

Rogers was a free agent who made several visits around the NFL this offseason before eventually re-signing with the Steelers just as training camps were getting underway.

After joining the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Rogers spent his rookie year on injured reserve. In 2016 and 2017 Rogers caught a total of 66 passes for 743 yards and four touchdowns. He was also the Steelers’ primary punt returner last year.

Rogers tore his ACL in the playoffs and the Steelers did not tender him as a restricted free agent. It’s unclear whether Rogers will be healthy enough to play in Week One anyway, although the suspension will still cost him a week’s salary, as suspensions are unpaid but players who miss games because of injuries do get paid.