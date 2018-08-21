Nick Foles will play Thursday, but several other offensive starters won’t

AP

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hurt his shoulder in last Thursday’s preseason game against the Patriots, but avoided a serious injury and returned to practice on Sunday.

That leaves Foles set to start again this Thursday when the Eagles take on the Browns. Foles was 3-of-9 for 44 yards against New England before getting hurt and Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that he’s looking for a sharper outing this time around.

“You guys saw a couple of throws early in the game that were just not Nick Foles type throws, as far as accuracy goes,” Pederson said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “So just making those types of routine plays, and just overall execution. I’d love to see a touchdown drive or two, or points out of the first unit.”

The Eagles will be missing several other members of that first unit this week. Running backs Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles won’t play and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will be joining them on the bench. Left tackle Jason Peters is also sitting this one out and, of course, Foles’ fellow quarterback Carson Wentz will not be dressing for the game after returning to 11-on-11 drills over the weekend.