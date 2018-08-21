Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil getting his knee scoped

Getty Images

The Panthers were already without their All-Pro right tackle for at least half the season.

Now they’re going to be without their something-less-than-All-Pro left tackle for a bit.

The Panthers announced that Matt Kalil was going to get an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee after consulting with Dr. James Andrews yesterday.

“After consulting with Dr. Andrews, the decision was made to perform an arthroscopic procedure on Matt’s knee,” Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said in a statement released by the team. “He will be evaluated on a weekly basis.”

When a team goes “week-to-week” instead of “day-to-day,” you know it’s reasonably serious, and sets the stage for the Panthers to open the season without their projected starting tackles.

Daryl Williams went down in training camp with a dislocated kneecap and an MCL sprain, and will likely be put on IR, as a candidate to come back midway through the season. They also lost left guard Amini Silatolu during camp, as he needed surgery on a torn meniscus.

That leaves 2017 second-rounder Taylor Moton (who was competing at left guard, before moving to right tackle, and now to the left) and a cast of dubious options and to-be-nameds for the starting jobs.