Raiders claim Antwuan Davis, waive Tevin Mitchell

Getty Images

The Raiders claimed defensive back Antwuan Davis off waivers from the Lions on Tuesday. To make room, Oakland waived defensive back Tevin Mitchel with an injury designation.

Davis signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Texas. He made two tackles in two preseason games.

He played 23 games for UT, making 50 tackles with a sack, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Mitchel was a sixth-round pick of Washington in 2016.

He has never played in a regular-season game but has spent time on the practice squads of the Colts and Raiders.