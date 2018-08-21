Randall Cobb: Aaron Rodgers’ recent rip of young receivers wasn’t out of character

Getty Images

On the surface, it seemed that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was stepping well out of character when taking public his criticism of the performance of young receivers during a scout-team session for the benefit of the defense. Among other things, Rodgers called the effort “piss poor.”

One of the team’s veteran receivers joined PFT Live on Tuesday, and among other things Randall Cobb said that Rodgers wasn’t doing anything different than what he’s done in the past.

“That’s not out of character at all,” Cobb said. “It’s just out of character because it’s been a few years. We mess with him all the time that he’s gotten a little soft with his age, but I think he really took that to heart most recently.”

Cobb also addressed the advice that he and Davante Adams provide to the younger receivers.

“We talk to those guys all the time,” Cobb said. “Me and Davante have really made sure we let them understand the importance of working with him. The importance of what he says and what he means by what he says and it comes down to making sure you’re on the right page with him when we’re in practice or in the meeting rooms. He’s always asking questions and trying to trick guys so just being able to understand that and know the answer and have confidence in your answer and making sure that you know what you’re supposed to do and being where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there.”

Training camp and preseason is indeed the time to figure that out, as Rodgers tries to figure out who he can and can’t trust when the regular season starts.