Ravens say Ronnie Stanley has a knee strain

The Ravens won for the third straight time in the preseason on Monday night, but the lost left tackle Ronnie Stanley in the second quarter to a knee injury.

Stanley went to the locker room after blocking on an extra point attempt and head coach John Harbaugh delivered a fairly positive update on the tackle’s condition after the game.

“It’s not any kind of a big tear,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “It’s a strain, I was told during the game — a knee strain. I’m sure [doctors will] look at that more, but they’re usually pretty darn accurate about those things.”

Further looks from the doctors will likely provide a better idea of Stanley’s recovery timeline. With few starters seeing time in the final preseason game, Stanley may be done for the summer as the team works to make sure he’s ready to go for Week One.

Sixth-round pick Greg Senat replaced Stanley on Monday night, but an absence stretching into the regular season could lead to the Ravens shuffling some pieces around on the offensive line.