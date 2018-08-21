Report: Carlos Henderson tells Broncos he wants to return

Getty Images

Wide receiver Carlos Henderson did not report to Broncos training camp when it opened in July, but he was at the team’s facility on Tuesday and reportedly wants to return.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Henderson told Broncos General Manager John Elway that he would like to rejoin the team. Henderson, who is on the did not report list, was away from the team for personal reasons that have yet to be disclosed.

Henderson was a third-round pick in 2017, but missed all of last season due to a thumb injury that required surgery. Klis reports that the team “will do their homework” on Henderson’s reasons for missing training most of their summer work before making a call about bringing him back.

If the Broncos do take him back, Henderson will have to serve a one-game suspension stemming from a marijuana possession arrest in June.