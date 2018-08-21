Report: Former Seahawks punter Jon Ryan expected to visit Bills

Getty Images

After his release from the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, veteran punter Jon Ryan already has a visit set up with an interested team.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Ryan is expected to fly to Buffalo on Tuesday for a meeting with the Bills.

The Bills lost punter Cory Carter to a torn ACL last week. Additionally, it would present a possible reunion for Ryan with kicker Stephen Hauschka. Ryan and Hauschka shared kicking duties in Seattle for six seasons from 2011-2016.

Ryan was released by Seattle after 10 seasons with the franchise as it became evident that fifth-round pick Michael Dickson was well on his way toward earning the job for 2018.

The Bills still have Colton Schmidt on their roster as well, who has served as Buffalo’s punter for each of the last four seasons.