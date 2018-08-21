Report: J.D. McKissic will miss 4-6 weeks with Jones fracture in his foot

Getty Images

The Seahawks won’t have running back J.D. McKissic for the start of the season.

McKissic fractured a bone on the outside of his foot, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Jones fracture will need 4-6 weeks to heal.

Chris Carson and first-round pick Rashaad Penny are the Seahawks’ top backs, with C.J. Prosise and Mike Davis competing for time behind them. The Seahawks, though, could have used McKissic’s receiving skills.

McKissic, 25, became the team’s third-down back last season after Prosise got hurt. He finished with 453 combined yards, with his 30-yard touchdown run in Week Four the team’s only rushing touchdown by a running back.