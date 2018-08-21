Report: Jets called Jaguars about Dante Fowler

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 21, 2018, 9:52 AM EDT
Getty Images

It seems apparent that Dante Fowler probably isn’t a long-term fit in Jacksonville.

Now, we have to see if the Jaguars want to cash in their chips now, or hope for a salary drive from the former No. 3 overall pick.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets called the Jaguars to inquire about the potential availability of Fowler.

The Jaguars didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on Fowler’s rookie deal, which means he’s playing out a contract year. He’s also coming off a week’s suspension for fighting with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and will be suspended for the first week of the regular season after last year’s arrest for assaulting a man, stepping on his glasses, and throwing his groceries in a lake.

But, he also has 12.0 sacks in two seasons, and in the Jets lineup, that would make him a high-profile addition. They’ve ranked in the bottom five in the league in sacks each of the last two years.

The Jaguars might prefer to have the insurance of a talented pass-rusher than a future draft pick, to keep a strong defense deep in options. But the Jets are smart to ask, if only to see if the Jaguars are sick enough of his antics to trade him for pennies on the dollar.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: Jets called Jaguars about Dante Fowler

  1. LOL!!!!

    They have got to be the most delusional franchise in sports.

    They actually are willing to ditch more draft picks as they “revbuild” to acquire this guy, and then on top of that, he’ll have leverage on the team to “get paid”, even thought he’s a bit overrated.

    They should be collecting picks and slowly rebuilding, not tossing more picks pretending they are in contention to make a playoff push or SB run.

  3. >.But, he also has 12.0 sacks in two seasons

    Is 6 sacks a year THAT good? On top of being a discipline problem?
    Plus his 5th year option was not picked up so he’s a free agent after the season.
    I’d trade Teddy Bridgewater for him if I was the Jets. Because Bridgewater takes reps from Sam Darnold.
    But I’d rather have a 2nd round pick than Fowler because he’s going to want to get paid, and I don’t want to pay full price for an OK player with an attitude.

  4. tylawspick6 while I agree about giving up the draft picks. I wouldn’t mind giving up a 6th rounder and Teddy Bridgewater for him. Both are free agents at the end of the year anyway

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!