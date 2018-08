Getty Images

The Jets claimed Jason Myers off waivers Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean their kicking situation is settled.

The team will work out Kai Forbath on Wednesday.

The Vikings released Forbath earlier this week. He lost his job to fifth-round pick Daniel Carlson.

Forbath joined the team in 2016 and made 47-of-53 field goals over 23 regular-season games but missed a 41-yarder against the Jaguars on Saturday.

The Jets also have Taylor Bertolet and Cairo Santos on the roster.