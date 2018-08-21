Richie Incognito allegedly threatened to retrieve guns and shoot funeral home employees

Getty Images

The Scottsdale, Arizona police department has issued more information regarding the arrest of free-agent offensive lineman Richie Incognito. The details are troubling.

“On 8/20/18 at 3:30pm, Scottsdale patrol officers responded to Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary at 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale reference a Disorderly Conduct call,” a Scottsdale police department said in a statement. “Initial reports advised that a male, later identified as 35-year-old Richard Incognito, was at the mortuary reference funeral arrangements for his father. Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees. At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees. Once on scene, officers detained him as the incident was investigated. Based on the investigation, Incognito was arrested and held on misdemeanor charges of Threats and Disorderly Conduct.”

Incognito remains in custody. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, weapons found in Incognito’s vehicle were impounded.