Richie Incognito arrested for disorderly conduct, threats

Getty Images

Free-agent offensive lineman Richie Incognito has had a difficult and troubling few days, starting with the death of his father over the weekend.

The Scottsdale, Arizona police department has confirmed that Incognito was arrested Monday on counts of disorderly conduct and threats arising from an incident at Messingers Funeral Home in Scottsdale. As of this posting, Incognito remains in custody.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Incognito allegedly created a disturbance by “acting erratically and making the employees feel incredibly uncomfortable” while handling arrangements for his late father. Incognito allegedly made a gun gesture toward one of the employees, and he said that he has guns in his truck.

According to the source, weapons were indeed in his truck, and the weapons were impounded.

Incognito, a free agent who has expressed an interest in continuing his career, has had a variety of incidents and issues over the years. Those close to him have urged him to get the ongoing help he needs to avoid potentially threatening or troubling behavior.

We wish Richie Incognito and his family the best at this difficult time, and we hope that Richie Incognito gets whatever assistance he may need to move forward in a productive and positive way.