Saints cut Josh Huff

Running back Terrance West wasn’t the only player cut loose by the Saints on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team also waived wide receiver Josh Huff and safety Rickey Jefferson. Jefferson’s departure comes with an injury designation as he tore his ACL during the team’s last preseason outing.

Huff signed with the Saints in February and was trying to revive his career after being out of the league all of last season. Huff last played for the Buccaneers in 2016 and the 2014 Eagles third-round pick has 51 catches for 523 yards and four touchdowns in 37 regular season games.

Huff will be available to any team on waivers, but any appeal he might have will be mitigated by the two-game suspension he’s set to serve this September.